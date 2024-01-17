Allworth Financial LP Trims Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.05% of W. P. Carey worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,983,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WPC opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.92. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JMP Securities downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

