AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 2,250 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

ETRN opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.91.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $338.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

