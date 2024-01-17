AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Alight by 17.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 27,767,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alight by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,607,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,033,000 after purchasing an additional 542,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alight by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,880,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,449 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Alight by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,324,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after buying an additional 470,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,155,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,593,000 after buying an additional 379,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ALIT opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.47 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ALIT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alight from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Alight Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

