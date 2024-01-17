AlphaMark Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,866 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,017,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,324 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

