AlphaMark Advisors LLC Grows Stake in InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA – Free Report) by 274.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in InfraCap MLP ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of InfraCap MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Shares of AMZA opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $338.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.00. InfraCap MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $37.72.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

