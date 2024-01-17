AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $150,000 in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLY. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $603,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

