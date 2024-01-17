AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,217 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,583,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after acquiring an additional 95,947 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in M.D.C. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,482,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,411,000 after acquiring an additional 190,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in M.D.C. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,501,000 after acquiring an additional 94,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,312,000 after acquiring an additional 78,023 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDC opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.57. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDC shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

