AlphaMark Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 99.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,810 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $146.86 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.93.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

