AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 14.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WD opened at $97.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.56. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.06 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.94.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.13 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.21%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $1,959,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,765,868.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $1,959,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,765,868.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $5,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,664,596.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,477,700. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

