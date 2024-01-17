AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 426 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $46.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

