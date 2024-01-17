AlphaMark Advisors LLC Takes $222,000 Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 427.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of UBSI opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.05. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $262.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

