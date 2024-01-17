AlphaMark Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Amkor Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Amkor Technology stock opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.02. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $60,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,072.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $816,917 in the last 90 days. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

