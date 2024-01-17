Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Position Decreased by Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the period. Alphatec accounts for about 1.7% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 69,652 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,693 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 392,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATEC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 557,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 557,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Demski bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,787. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

Featured Articles

