Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.60

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 40.60 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.43). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.45), with a volume of 101,170 shares traded.

Altitude Group Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £24.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3,500.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 40.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

Insider Activity at Altitude Group

In related news, insider Martin Roy Varley sold 50,000 shares of Altitude Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.51), for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,448.53). In other Altitude Group news, insider Martin Roy Varley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.51), for a total value of £20,000 ($25,448.53). Also, insider Graham Feltham sold 18,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39), for a total transaction of £5,673.31 ($7,218.87). Insiders sold 132,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,568,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

About Altitude Group

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

