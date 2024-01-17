Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Shares Down 1.7%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.79. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

