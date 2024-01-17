Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Amada Stock Performance

Shares of AMDWF opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. Amada has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.71.

Amada Company Profile

Further Reading

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

