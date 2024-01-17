Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Amada Stock Performance
Shares of AMDWF opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. Amada has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.71.
Amada Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amada
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.