Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Short Interest Down 8.8% in December

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBC

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMBC stock remained flat at $15.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,639. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $703.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.32. Ambac Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $2.10. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 47.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,789,000 after purchasing an additional 170,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,655,000 after purchasing an additional 177,767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 480,450 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,363,000 after acquiring an additional 26,012 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 87,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ambac Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.