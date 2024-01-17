Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) is Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,151,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863,500 shares during the period. Americas Silver makes up approximately 9.7% of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. owned 4.68% of Americas Silver worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USAS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 507,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 425,339 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 921,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 117,214 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USAS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Canada lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.42. Americas Silver Corp has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.71.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

