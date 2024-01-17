Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.08 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 15th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameris Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ABCB. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.12. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $53.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $393.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.65 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 19.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 412.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

