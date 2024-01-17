Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NYSE:AMPE opened at $1.87 on Monday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ampio Pharmaceuticals
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.