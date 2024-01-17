Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSE:AMPE opened at $1.87 on Monday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 202,574 shares during the period. 3.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.