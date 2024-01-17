Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Receives $11.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $414.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 3.12. Amprius Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 560.89%. The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. Equities analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $166,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,985,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,364,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 255,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $907,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,785,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $166,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,985,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,364,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,019,181 shares of company stock valued at $3,861,763 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

