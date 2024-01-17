ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AUKUF remained flat at $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. ams-OSRAM has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

Featured Stories

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

