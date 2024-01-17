Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aspen Aerogels, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the construction company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of ASPN opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

