Analysts Set Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Target Price at $15.67

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

ABR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $999,607.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,117.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,364.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $999,607.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,117.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 92,419 shares of company stock worth $1,129,747. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 484,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 98,283 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 235,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 423,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 86,844 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 440,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.02. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.18%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

