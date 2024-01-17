Analysts Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target at $92.88

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

MCHP opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.93. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

