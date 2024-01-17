Analysts Set Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Price Target at $16.17

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

CXM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

In related news, CRO Paul Ohls sold 32,351 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $371,389.48. Following the sale, the executive now owns 720,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,482.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CRO Paul Ohls sold 32,351 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $371,389.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 720,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,482.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,801.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,129,314. Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after buying an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 180.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 27.3% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,769,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,115,000 after buying an additional 2,096,139 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Sprinklr by 370.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,046,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CXM opened at $12.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 111.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

