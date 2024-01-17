Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $689.50

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 689.50 ($8.77) and traded as high as GBX 708 ($9.01). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 708 ($9.01), with a volume of 2,245 shares.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of £273.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 744.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 689.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 703.88.

About Anglo-Eastern Plantations

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

