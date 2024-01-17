Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 219.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

VET opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.06. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.12 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VET shares. Desjardins raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

