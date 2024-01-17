Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 553 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,138,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.75%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

