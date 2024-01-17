Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,800 Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TNC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 25.5% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 83,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,981 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 131.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. CJS Securities raised shares of Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $91.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.08. Tennant has a 52 week low of $63.30 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average of $82.14.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.60 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tennant will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

