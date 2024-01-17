Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,277,000. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,953,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,774,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,230,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $162.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

