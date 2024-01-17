Annex Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 90.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,090 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Allstate by 67,323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,514,000 after buying an additional 1,799,548 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Allstate by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after buying an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Allstate Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE ALL opened at $151.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.29. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $152.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.
Allstate Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
