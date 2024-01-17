Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the second quarter worth about $578,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Winmark by 1,897.4% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Winmark by 63.8% during the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 20,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Winmark during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Stock Performance

Winmark stock opened at $358.25 on Wednesday. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $253.00 and a 1 year high of $451.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.19% and a negative return on equity of 83.86%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Winmark news, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $266,884.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.35, for a total value of $1,016,361.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,010,316.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $266,884.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,635 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

