Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $296,000 Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,169 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,428 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $89,591,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 137.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,809 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.47.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE MRO opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average is $25.61. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $32.54.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

