Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $600,000 Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hawkins by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.03. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $73.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $236.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

HWKN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

