Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $643,000 Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,584,000 after acquiring an additional 72,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Lindsay by 193,938.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 834,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,573,000 after acquiring an additional 833,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lindsay by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,870 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lindsay by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindsay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Lindsay Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LNN opened at $129.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.38 and its 200 day moving average is $123.79. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $161.05.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 22.36%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Articles

