Annex Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.19. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $56.00.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

