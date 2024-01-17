Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,682 Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of Weyco Group worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEYS. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 95,650.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Weyco Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Weyco Group by 114.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyco Group

In other Weyco Group news, CFO Judy Anderson sold 1,170 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Weyco Group news, CFO Judy Anderson sold 1,170 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Damian Walton sold 2,350 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $65,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,385 shares of company stock valued at $124,058 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WEYS opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $33.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $298.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.15 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 9.47%.

Weyco Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WEYS

Weyco Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.