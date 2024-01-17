Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 356 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 502.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 67,332 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Stephen D. Williams sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,648,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $67.43.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $423.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.25 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 27.11%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.23%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

