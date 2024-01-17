Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes $302,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 305,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,354,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 183,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 22,678 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,369.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,633 shares of company stock worth $11,572,924. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

