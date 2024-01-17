Annex Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,317 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 143,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 101,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $810,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 27,657 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

