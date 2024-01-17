Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.31.

AON Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AON opened at $300.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.83. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

