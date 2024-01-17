Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,687,000 after buying an additional 54,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,263,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,764,000 after acquiring an additional 122,504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,827,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,433,000 after acquiring an additional 101,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,147,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,105,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

ARI stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 165,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,936. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 38.78 and a quick ratio of 38.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently -2,333.33%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

