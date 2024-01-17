Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 58.11% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.
Applied Digital Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of APLD stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.43. 2,251,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,691. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $577.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 4.02.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Virginia Moore sold 45,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $230,363.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 340,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,798 shares of company stock worth $442,614. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
APLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Applied Digital from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.
About Applied Digital
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.
