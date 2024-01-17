Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Down 7.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) dropped 7.6% on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $17.50 to $16.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Applied Digital traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 1,072,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,334,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on APLD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The stock has a market capitalization of $547.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00.
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.
