AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.31.

APP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $221,568.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $221,568.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $36,301.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at $521,102.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock worth $51,027,923. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 30,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. AppLovin had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $864.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Featured Articles

