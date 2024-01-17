Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Sold by Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $862.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77.

Insider Transactions at Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $1.18. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,349,666.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.