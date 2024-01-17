Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Holdings Lifted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 903.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,184 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.16% of Arista Networks worth $92,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.05. The company had a trading volume of 434,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,348. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $257.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.66 and its 200-day moving average is $198.47. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,416 shares of company stock worth $51,397,892 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

