Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aritzia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aritzia’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share.
Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. Aritzia had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of C$653.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$621.27 million.
View Our Latest Report on Aritzia
Aritzia Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$33.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.33. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aritzia
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.