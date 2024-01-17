ASD Price Tops $0.0483 on Major Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 17th. During the last week, ASD has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $31.93 million and $3.13 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00018791 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012170 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,624.18 or 0.99870206 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.08 or 0.00250883 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011546 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004149 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04862301 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,124,849.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars.

